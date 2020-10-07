SI.com
NBA Rumors: December Start for 2020-21 Season Highly Unlikely

Justin Grasso

Once the 2020 NBA Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers wrap up this month, we're back to wondering when basketball will make its return. At the moment, the COVID-19 pandemic is still in effect. And without a vaccine ready to go for everybody, it's still not possible to get fans back in the stands of arenas quite yet.

While the NBA could attempt another bubble scenario, the league is doing all they can to avoid going down that route again. Before, the NBA Commissioner and the league's Board of Governors were hopeful a December 1 start date could be possible.

But considering the coronavirus's state right now, Adam Silver and the league's decision-makers decided the first of December is too early. Therefore, it became clear that next season won't start any sooner than Christmas. While Silver has yet to rule out a December 25 date officially, it's becoming clear that it might too early as well.

“The latter part of January, February makes sense," said National Basketball Executive Director, Michele Roberts, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. "If it’s later than that -- if we have a terrible winter because the virus decides to reassert herself, that’s fine. The absolute earliest would be January, and that’s doable.”

Roberts' recent statement is on par with Adam Silver's prediction for next year's start date. While the commissioner doesn't want to rule out the earliest return entirely, he did make it clear that beginning the season in January is possible. And when the NBA does return, Silver, Roberts, and the Board of Governors intend to work on an 82-game schedule with in-market play, reduced travel, and limited fans, avoiding another bubble.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

