NBA Rumors: December Start for Sixers Becoming More Likely

Back in the Summer, the NBA hoped for a December 1 tip-off for the 2019-2020 NBA season. With the 2020 NBA Draft scheduled for mid-October, with free agency following just days after, the chances of the Sixers beginning next season in early December were realistic.

Once the initial draft date got pushed back to November, though, the December 1 start date was inevitably moved as well. For months, it seemed the Sixers' 2020-2021 season opener wouldn't come any earlier than Christmas. Some reports mentioned that the offseason could go into January, February, or as late as March.

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver predicted a January start date for next year. However, the league never entirely ruled out a start in December. And at this point, a pre-Christmas tip-off is becoming more likely to happen, according to a report from ESPN's NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The NBA's board of governors and players' association will hold separate meetings on Thursday expected to culminate with an agreement on starting the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22 and playing a reduced 72-game schedule, sources told ESPN."

In an attempt to avoid television networks renegotiating any deals with the league, the NBA believes a December start for next season could be the best-case scenario financially. Plus, the earlier the season starts, the better the chances are players will have the opportunity to participate in the 2021 Summer Olympics.

On Thursday, the NBPA will take a formal vote of the team player representatives, per Wojnarowski's report. Players will either vote to begin the season late next month or push for a later start for sometime in January.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_