Rumors: Anonymous Exec Says Sixers Are Only Realistic Spot for Kyrie

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have one thing in common right now. Both of their All-Star point guards aren't playing and haven't played since the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

For the Sixers, they have a disgruntled star in Ben Simmons. Following last year's playoff run, Simmons requested a trade a proved he's willing to sit out in an attempt to force Philly's hand to make it happen.

While Simmons has teased the idea of a potential return when he's mentally ready, that day doesn't seem to be inching much closer as of right now. On Brooklyn's end, Kyrie Irving remains unvaccinated, which prevents him from playing home games for the Nets this season.

Technically, Brooklyn could've trotted Irving out for away games, but the organization ultimately decided that it's best he stays away from the team as long as he cannot be a full participant. Would the Nets wash their hands of the Irving situation by trading him? It would probably be considered, but the chances of a team making a deal for Irving are pretty slim at this time.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, an anonymous NBA executive believes the Nets are "stuck" with the Irving situation as there aren't any teams interested in taking on the veteran guard. And in the unlikely scenario a trade happens, the anonymous executive believes the Sixers are the only realistic landing spot.

“I would’ve said Philly legitimately made sense with the swap of Ben Simmons and Kyrie,” one of the executives told HoopsHype. “That’s a team I could’ve seen who’s going for it and needs a scoring guard. That’s literally the only one I could see.”

All off-court issues aside, a Simmons-Irving swap would make sense for both teams. Brooklyn gets a playmaking point guard who prefers to rack up assists rather than take shots away from others. In addition, Simmons is one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders, so he would immediately offer Brooklyn a boost on that side of the ball.

Meanwhile, Irving would bring Philly a true point guard style that the Sixers haven't seen in years. While, in theory, a Simmons-Irving swap makes sense, the chances of it happening are highly unlikely.

