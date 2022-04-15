After requesting a trade following the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Ben Simmons made it clear that he didn't intend to play for the Philadelphia 76ers again.

The three-time All-Star wasn't bluffing, either. Although Simmons never spoke publicly during his final days as a member of the Sixers, reports have indicated that Simmons was willing to sit out the entire season if he remained a member of the Sixers.

Eventually, Simmons was granted his wish to be traded as the Sixers sent him to the Brooklyn Nets, but the star guard has yet to make his Brooklyn debut with the regular season in the rearview.

When Simmons was first moved to Brooklyn, his status on the injury report went from "not mentally ready" to "return to competition conditioning." Although Simmons was ramping up and getting ready for a return, he eventually suffered a setback.

A lower back injury prevented Simmons from debuting shortly after the trade. As his recovery process hasn't gone as desired, Simmons dealt with another setback that prevented him from debuting during the regular season and Brooklyn's Play-In matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With a first-round series against the Boston Celtics approaching, Simmons isn’t cleared for action ahead of Game 1. Many assumed the former Sixers All-Star wouldn’t see the court at all during the Boston series, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that likely won’t be the case.

The Latest on Simmons

"I can't even believe it to be honest with you, Ryan, but I am told that they are targeting Games 4, 5, or 6 of this upcoming series against the Celtics for a Ben Simmons debut with the Brooklyn Nets. "As soon as I heard that I said, 'Is he even playing 5-on-5 yet?' The answer is no, but they're hoping to ramp him up in the next few days. If there are no setbacks, they are expecting that Ben Simmons will be available at some point in this series."

Simmons is expected to give the Nets a notable boost when he finally makes his debut, but the circumstances offer a significant challenge.

Not only has Simmons not played in a competitive NBA game since last year’s playoffs, but his past playoff performances aren’t exactly inspiring. The Nets could be playing head games with the Celtics as each Simmons update surfaces, but there is a chance the three-time All-Star could finally appear on the court this year amid Brooklyn’s first-round battle.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.