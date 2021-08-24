NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Shopping Dillion Brooks, Kyle Anderson

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the busiest teams in the trade market this offseason. In their latest array of moves, they acquired Rajon Rondo and Patrick Beverly from the Clippers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe and then sent Beverly to Minnesota for former lottery pick Jarret Culver. Memphis continues to add to their core as Ja Morant ascends to stardom.

Despite already executing multiple moves, the Grizzlies' front office doesn't appear to be finished. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that Dillion Brooks and Kyle Anderson are "available for the right price."

Brooks, 25, has spent his entire career with the Grizzlies. He is also coming off his best season as a pro. In 67 games, Brooks posted a career-high 17.2 points per game and shot just under league average from beyond the arc on good volume.

Anderson, 27, is also fresh off the best season of his career. Last season he posted averages of 12.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, and 1.2 SPG. His ability to fill the box score at the power forward position should have multiple teams interested.

Of these two, Brooks is likely the more enticing trade target. Not only is he younger, but under contract for longer. Anderson is set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason, while Brooks won't do so until 2023.

Both players have a lot to offer the right team. High-level role players are what turns good teams into contenders. The Grizzlies are sure to receive calls from multiple teams inquiring about Anderson and Brooks.

Acquiring either player will be no small task. Since Memphis brought in a new front-office regime, they have done an incredible job revamping the roster and becoming one of the league's most fun young cores.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.