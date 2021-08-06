Sports Illustrated home
NBA Rumors: Hornets Eyeing Bulls' Lauri Markkanen

NBA Rumors: Hornets Eyeing Bulls' Lauri Markkanen

We are four days into free agency, and the market is almost completely dried up. While most of the big names have come off the board, there are still some enticing free agents left worth taking a flier on. 

The biggest takeaway of free agency thus far is the Eastern Conference stacking up. Teams like the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are some of the biggest winners thus far, making the conference look much deeper. 

As teams are stacking up for next season, others are not trying to play catchup. One team now looking to add more firepower on their roster is the Charlotte Hornets. 

The Hornets are coming off a successful campaign in 2021. Led by the stellar play of rookie LaMelo Ball, Charolette found itself with a chance to sneak into the postseason. Their efforts would fall just short as they lost in the play-in tournament to the Indiana Pacers. 

In an attempt to add to their promising young core, the Hornets might take a chance on adding a former top-ten pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team expressed interest in restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen. 

The 23-year-old is coming off a rough season with the Chicago Bulls. In 51 games, he averaged 13.6 PPG and 5.3 RPG in about 26 minutes of action a night. All three marks are career-lows. 

Due to the Bulls revamping their roster, Markkanen is now on the outside looking in. This should make it easy for a team like the Hornets to swoop in and sign him at a cheap price tag. 

Still in the early stages of his career, a change of scenery could drastically impact Markkanen's trajectory. Sharing the floor with a playmaker like Ball will certainly make life easier for the sharpshooting big man. 

The potential is there with Markkanen and his skillset. Charlotte has an opportunity to swoop in and buy low on an intriguing young player. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

