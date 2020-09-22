After parting ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder a couple of weeks ago, Billy Donovan is searching for his next destination in the NBA. After coaching the Thunder to five-straight playoff appearances, Donovan and OKC's front office decided that it was time to move on after failing to make it out of the postseason's first round over the last four seasons.

While his postseason progress on paper is slightly concerning, Donovan had no issue picking up interest from multiple teams, including the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers. For the Sixers, Donovan is rumored to be interviewing soon. As for the Pacers, Donovan has already been brought in last week, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"Former Thunder coach Billy Donovan interviewed for the Pacers last week, sources said. The Pacers are expected to interview a pool of around 12 candidates, trim the candidates approximately in half, and conduct in-person interviews."

The Pacers' list of coaching targets is significantly larger than the Sixers' -- but both teams have interest in similar candidates. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are looking into over a dozen candidates, which includes former Kings and Grizzlies head coach Dave Joerger, Sixers assistant Ime Udoka, Warriors assistant Mike Brown, and Billy Donovan.

At one point, all of the previously mentioned candidates have been linked to Philly. Right now, though, Donovan seems to be the only head-coaching target that the Sixers and Pacers legitimately have in common. However, it's worth noting that two other 76ers candidates, Mike D'Antoni and Tyronn Lue, seem to have more substantial interest from Philly at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_