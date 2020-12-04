Chances of a James Harden Trade to Sixers Haven't Increased

With Russell Westbrook traded, does that increase the chances of James Harden landing with the Sixers?

The Houston Rockets have a significant problem on their hands. After parting ways with former head coach Mike D'Antoni and losing Daryl Morey to the Sixers, Houston's cornerstone players didn't envision a bright future for the team.

When rumors initially began spreading about James Harden and Russell Westbrook being concerned about the state of the Rockets, neither player requested a trade. That changed quickly, though, as both stars reportedly asked for a way out.

Of course, when that happened, the 76ers became immediately linked to Harden. Considering the Sixers' current President of Basketball Operations was responsible for getting Harden to Houston in 2012, it only made sense to think Philly would consider putting together a package to get Harden to the City of Brotherly Love.

But the Rockets made it clear they didn't want to move him, despite the significant interest coming from the Brooklyn Nets and possibly even the 76ers. For a while, it seemed the Rockets were content with heading into the 2020-2021 NBA season without trading either of their stars -- but that changed on Wednesday night.

Finally, Westbrook is out of Houston. For John Wall and a 2023 lottery-protected pick, the Rockets have sent Westbrook packing to the Wizards. Shortly after Westbrook was dished out, many began to assume that signals Harden is next.

Try again. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets stand firm on keeping Harden on the team, whether he likes it or not. And while the Sixers could realistically afford the 31-year-old former MVP, they aren't willing to give up the players that could change the Rockets' mind.

Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons would have to be included in the deal. At this point, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, and Doc Rivers have made it clear those two will remain a duo until further notice. Will it last for the rest of their primes? Only time will tell.

But Simmons and Embiid will have at least a full season under a new head coach with better-fitting personnel around them to prove it can work or not before Morey even thinks about packaging one of them in a deal.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_