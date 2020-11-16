SI.com
NBA Rumors: James Harden Wants Out, Rockets Won't Let Go

Justin Grasso

A couple of weeks ago, there were rumors the Philadelphia 76ers would give the Houston Rockets a call for a potential trade involving James Harden. Considering Sixers' new President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is responsible for getting Harden to Houston in the first place, the possible connections make tons of sense.

At the time, Morey's interest in getting Harden out of Houston seemed impossible. The Rockets knew teams would have an interest, but they weren't looking to deal the former MVP. Harden, on the other hand, seemed content with staying as well.

That all changed last week, though. As ESPN reported, both James Harden and Russell Westbrook were concerned with the Rockets' future; fans began firing up their trade machines once again, assuming Harden to the Sixers is a real possibility.

What's true is that Harden does want out of Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brian Smith. But he's not pushing for the Sixers to come and get him as many would assume. Instead, Harden is eyeing a potential reunion with Kevin Durant as he reportedly wants to force himself in a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

As expected, the Rockets are reluctant to move their superstar guard. Per Smith's report, "the Rockets have no interest in tearing things down to restock shelves with draft picks and prospects and start over." In the eyes of Houston's front office, they believe they can still win-now, despite concerns from the team's two stars.

High-end picks alone won't land the Nets or the Sixers James Harden. Inquiring organizations will have to come with a star and more. For the Nets, the Rockets might ask for Kyrie Irving -- or several of their other notable pieces. For the Sixers, the Rockets will undoubtedly ask for Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons.

Considering the 76ers' front office has made it clear they're not ready to split the two young All-Stars up just yet, we can assume Philly's chances of getting Harden in a Sixers uniform is nothing short of a longshot this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

