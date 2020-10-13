SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

NBA Rumors: January Start for 2021 Season Gaining Steam

Justin Grasso

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat concluded the 2019-2020 NBA season at last. Back in March, many didn't believe it could happen. As COVID-19 struck the NBA and sent the league into a hiatus, it seemed the season would be a wash, and the 2020 NBA Playoffs would never occur.

However, Adam Silver and the NBA put together a nearly perfect plan to host the remainder of the season in a bubble down in Disney World, and the season continued without any stoppage from mid-July all the way until mid-October.

Now, with the 2019-2020 season out of the way, everybody is focused on the start of the 2020-2021 regular season. Before, December 1 was the date everybody behind the scenes was optimistic about, but the optimism didn't last very long.

Once the NBA Draft got pushed back, all hope for a December 1 start date was lost. While the message was that the new year wouldn't start until at least Christmas, Adam Silver made it apparent that a Christmas tip-off is pretty much out of the question as well. 

Fortunately, Silver offered hope for a January start. While he wouldn't guarantee anything, the NBA Commissioner has mentioned that he predicts a January tip-off on multiple occasions. And recently, The Athletic's John Hollinger reported that Martin Luther King day is "the sweet spot" for opening day.

"The league said it would provide eight weeks notice ahead of whenever the next season is set to begin, so if you work backward from the current hope of Jan. 18, that would involve the league committing to this date on Nov. 23.

One hopes that the league will feel good enough about this date to commit to it a little over a month from now. If, for some reason, we haven’t heard anything by Thanksgiving, it’s a red flag that the Jan. 18 date is in peril, and we could be looking at starting in February or even March."

By November, we'll know whether the NBA will return in January or not. Starting later than initially expected isn't ideal, but the longer the league waits for a start, the better chance they will have to get fans back in the stands, which is critical for this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brett Brown Steps Down as Australian Boomers Coach

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has announced he will step down as the Australian Boomers head coach for the Tokyo Olympics.

Justin Grasso

NBA Power Rankings: Philadelphia 76ers Crack Early Top 10

With the 2020 NBA season concluding, the Philadelphia 76ers have cracked the early top 10 for Bleacher Report's way-too-early rankings.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Thunder's Chis Paul Addresses Trade Rumors

Recently, Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Chris Paul addressed trade rumors as the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly had interest this season.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler, Heat Fall to Lakers in 2020 NBA Finals

The 2020 NBA Finals is in the books as the Los Angeles Lakers took down Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

Suns Announce Addition of Former 76ers Coach Kevin Young

The Phoenix Suns have officially signed Philadelphia 76ers assistant Kevin Young to their coaching staff.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Players Will Learn Roles Differently Under Doc Rivers

In the past, Brett Brown might've told each Sixers player their roles one on one in an office setting. With Doc Rivers in charge, the circumstances change dramatically.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Details Emerge Regarding Doc Rivers' Contract

Last week, Doc Rivers inked a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. This week, details emerged regarding the price of bringing Rivers to Philly.

Justin Grasso

Former Sixer Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Stay Alive

Former Sixers forward Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat fight to see another day in the 2020 NBA Finals with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson Reflects on Getting Traded Mid-Season

For the first time in his career, Glenn Robinson III was traded away from the Golden State Warriors during the season. Recently, the veteran forward explained the difficulty of overcoming that move.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Kevin Young Joins Phoenix Suns Coaching Staff

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Kevin Young will move to the Phoenix Suns' coaching staff to join Monty Williams.

Justin Grasso