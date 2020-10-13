On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat concluded the 2019-2020 NBA season at last. Back in March, many didn't believe it could happen. As COVID-19 struck the NBA and sent the league into a hiatus, it seemed the season would be a wash, and the 2020 NBA Playoffs would never occur.

However, Adam Silver and the NBA put together a nearly perfect plan to host the remainder of the season in a bubble down in Disney World, and the season continued without any stoppage from mid-July all the way until mid-October.

Now, with the 2019-2020 season out of the way, everybody is focused on the start of the 2020-2021 regular season. Before, December 1 was the date everybody behind the scenes was optimistic about, but the optimism didn't last very long.

Once the NBA Draft got pushed back, all hope for a December 1 start date was lost. While the message was that the new year wouldn't start until at least Christmas, Adam Silver made it apparent that a Christmas tip-off is pretty much out of the question as well.

Fortunately, Silver offered hope for a January start. While he wouldn't guarantee anything, the NBA Commissioner has mentioned that he predicts a January tip-off on multiple occasions. And recently, The Athletic's John Hollinger reported that Martin Luther King day is "the sweet spot" for opening day.

"The league said it would provide eight weeks notice ahead of whenever the next season is set to begin, so if you work backward from the current hope of Jan. 18, that would involve the league committing to this date on Nov. 23. One hopes that the league will feel good enough about this date to commit to it a little over a month from now. If, for some reason, we haven’t heard anything by Thanksgiving, it’s a red flag that the Jan. 18 date is in peril, and we could be looking at starting in February or even March."

By November, we'll know whether the NBA will return in January or not. Starting later than initially expected isn't ideal, but the longer the league waits for a start, the better chance they will have to get fans back in the stands, which is critical for this season.

