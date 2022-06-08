NBA Rumors: Jazz Aren't Considering Sixers Assistants to Replace Snyder

As the 2021-2022 regular season began to wind down, there were rumors of two Western Conference coaching positions potentially becoming available. One of them was the Los Angeles Lakers. The other was the Utah Jazz.

After the Lakers failed to make the playoffs this season after losing in the first round last year, the team decided to part ways with Frank Vogel. Meanwhile, the Jazz made the playoffs and couldn’t get past the first round this year, but that didn’t result in Quin Snyder getting fired.

Just because Snyder wasn’t fired, though, doesn’t mean he won’t be moving on. On Sunday night, it was reported that Snyder would step down as the head coach of the Jazz as he believed the team needed a new voice. Snyder’s departure ends an eight-year relationship.

As expected, the Jazz fired up their search for a new head coach right away. Shortly after Snyder stepped down, Shams Charania of The Athletic linked several names to the Jazz as potential Snyder replacements. Those names include New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that the Jazz has received permission to interview several of those candidates and more.

New York’s Johnnie Bryant, Boston’s Will Hardy, and Utah’s Alex Jensen will get an official interview with the Jazz. So will Terry Stotts, who is currently a free agent.

In addition to those candidates, the Jazz have received permission to interview Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla and Bucks assistant Charles Lee. Also, they’ve added former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel and another former Snyder assistant, Lamar Skeeter, to the list as well.

For the Sixers, they have a couple of coaches that received interviews for head coach positions over the last couple of years in Sam Cassell and Dave Joerger. However, it seems Doc Rivers has a good chance of retaining his top guys as the Jazz are another team that don’t seem to be looking into any Philly-based coaches at the moment.

