NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Would Consider Joining Sixers

Kyrie Irving's relationship with the Brooklyn Nets has been rocky since the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season. As the veteran guard refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which prevented him from playing in home games for most of the year, the Nets decided Irving couldn't be a part-time team member.

However, when the Nets ran into injury and illness issues during the year, the organization backtracked and eventually allowed Irving to re-join the team for road games only. Eventually, Irving was able to play in Brooklyn as well.

Although the Nets got Irving back for their 2022 postseason run, Irving couldn't make a difference. As the Nets faced the eventual Eastern Conference Champions, they fell short to the Boston Celtics and were swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Now, the Nets' future is in serious question as Irving might be ready to move on not too long after James Harden forced his way out via trade.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kyrie Irving's future with the Nets is in question. In the hours leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Irving could "proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade" as Kevin Durant is reportedly monitoring the team's future and weighing out his own options.

Shortly after Charania's report, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that if Irving can't reach an agreement with the Nets, the veteran All-Star has a list of teams he would like to join. Among those teams is the Philadelphia 76ers.

Could the Sixers Consider Making a Move for Kyrie?

It's unclear if there is a mutual interest there, but it seems unlikely the Sixers would want to get in on a potential Kyrie Irving sweepstakes.

As James Harden is expected to return to the Sixers next season, he will be Philly's primary ball-handler. And as Tyrese Maxey emerged as one of the league's most improved players last season, the second-year guard is apparently close to untouchable status in Philadelphia.

Several teams will be in the mix for Irving as his list goes beyond the Sixers. According to Wojnarowski, Irving has his sights set on the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and the Dallas Mavericks. Based on the rumor mill, a reunion with LeBron James out in LA seems to be the most likely scenario for the Nets guard.

