NBA Rumors: Lakers Expected to 'Explore' Dennis Schroder Sign and Trade

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is looking to get paid. Although the 2020 NBA Champions were willing to cough up a generous $84 million over the next four years for the young ball-handler, Schroder bet bigger on himself.

As we know now, Schroder declined Los Angeles' big offer. As he seeks a pricier contract and an opportunity to star on a team, the Lakers are reportedly open for business when it comes to sign-and-trade inquiries involving Schroder, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

"With Schroder notably declining the Lakers' four-year, $84 million offer earlier this year, sources confirmed to Bleacher Report, it has opened the door for Los Angeles to explore sign-and-trade opportunities this summer. The point guard appears to be looking for a greater role and a bigger payday, neither of which the Lakers seem willing to provide. Schroder also happens to be the best trade chip Los Angeles holds to upgrade its roster."

Although it would be ideal for the Lakers to sign and trade Schroder as they'll receive something in return for him, the 27-year-old guard could just hit the open free agency market and cash out this summer.

Per Fischer's report, there are two teams already eyeing up the veteran guard; the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks.

For the Knicks, they'll have enough to land Schroder in the open market, but Fischer still considers New York a potential sign and trade destination for Schroder. As for the Bulls, their interest in a potential sign and trade for Schroder is hardly shocking.

As Chicago's been on the hunt for an experienced ball-handler since last season, the Bulls are expected to have interest in top point guards such as Schroder and Lonzo Ball this summer. Considering the Lakers have already tried and failed to re-sign Schroder, it seems there's a higher chance he'll pack up and play elsewhere for the third time in two seasons.