NBA Rumors: Lakers Explored Westbrook Trade Earlier This Season

When the Los Angeles Lakers opted to ignore the finalization process of completing an offseason trade with the Sacramento Kings and instead focused their attention on the Washington Wizards, many believed Los Angeles' return was a head-scratcher.

Bringing Russell Westbrook onto a team that needed help with floor-spacing didn't make much sense on paper, considering he shot just 43-percent from the field and 31-percent from three during his lone season with the Wizards.

But the Lakers were star hunting, and Westbrook was their most-realistic acquisition. Now more than 30 games into the 2021-2022 season, many are pulling the "I told you so" card on the Lakers as Westbrook's fit in Los Angeles has been anything but ideal.

While front offices often avoid admitting their wrong early on, the Lakers have reportedly accepted that landing Westbrook hasn't been a home run so far. In fact, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers already discussed possible Westbrook trades earlier this season.

What Are the Chances a Deal Happens?

Westbrook will make just under $45 million this season. Next year, he's on the hook for over $47 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

The veteran guard could still be valuable to a team that might need him to stand out rather than fit in since he's ball-dominant.

But Amick reports that a deal involving Westbrook "appears extremely unlikely" before the February deadline primarily because his contract is massive.

Should the Sixers be Ruled Out?

Ben Simmons wants to be traded -- that's the Sixers' worst-kept secret. Considering Simmons is great friends with LeBron James, trains out in Los Angeles every summer, and just bought a new house out in LA, it's safe to assume the three-time All-Star would love to be donning purple and gold out in Los Angeles.

However, Russell Westbrook wouldn't get him there. One of the biggest issues with Simmons on the Sixers was his lack of shooting on offense. While Simmons was more unwilling to shoot outside of his comfort zone rather than unable to, Westbrook doesn't help much in that department.

While the nine-time All-Star is far from gun-shy from the field and beyond the arc, he's drained just 30-percent of his threes this season. To compare, Westbrook has shot just two-percent better from three and averages one more point per game than Tobias Harris, who is under fire in Philly for a rough start to the year.

Trading a young All-Star and more to match salaries for a player who makes almost $10 million more than Harris while producing similar numbers doesn't fix Philly's problems. Unless Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office gets desperate, Westbrook won't be Philly-bound anytime soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.