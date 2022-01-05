NBA Rumors: Lakers Explored Westbrook Trade Earlier This Season

Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA Rumors: Lakers Explored Russell Westbrook Trade Earlier This Season

    NBA Rumors: Lakers Explored Russell Westbrook Trade Earlier This Season

    When the Los Angeles Lakers opted to ignore the finalization process of completing an offseason trade with the Sacramento Kings and instead focused their attention on the Washington Wizards, many believed Los Angeles' return was a head-scratcher.

    Bringing Russell Westbrook onto a team that needed help with floor-spacing didn't make much sense on paper, considering he shot just 43-percent from the field and 31-percent from three during his lone season with the Wizards.

    But the Lakers were star hunting, and Westbrook was their most-realistic acquisition. Now more than 30 games into the 2021-2022 season, many are pulling the "I told you so" card on the Lakers as Westbrook's fit in Los Angeles has been anything but ideal.

    While front offices often avoid admitting their wrong early on, the Lakers have reportedly accepted that landing Westbrook hasn't been a home run so far. In fact, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers already discussed possible Westbrook trades earlier this season.

    What Are the Chances a Deal Happens?

    Westbrook will make just under $45 million this season. Next year, he's on the hook for over $47 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023. 

    Read More

    The veteran guard could still be valuable to a team that might need him to stand out rather than fit in since he's ball-dominant. 

    But Amick reports that a deal involving Westbrook "appears extremely unlikely" before the February deadline primarily because his contract is massive.

    Should the Sixers be Ruled Out?

    Ben Simmons wants to be traded -- that's the Sixers' worst-kept secret. Considering Simmons is great friends with LeBron James, trains out in Los Angeles every summer, and just bought a new house out in LA, it's safe to assume the three-time All-Star would love to be donning purple and gold out in Los Angeles.

    However, Russell Westbrook wouldn't get him there. One of the biggest issues with Simmons on the Sixers was his lack of shooting on offense. While Simmons was more unwilling to shoot outside of his comfort zone rather than unable to, Westbrook doesn't help much in that department.

    While the nine-time All-Star is far from gun-shy from the field and beyond the arc, he's drained just 30-percent of his threes this season. To compare, Westbrook has shot just two-percent better from three and averages one more point per game than Tobias Harris, who is under fire in Philly for a rough start to the year. 

    Trading a young All-Star and more to match salaries for a player who makes almost $10 million more than Harris while producing similar numbers doesn't fix Philly's problems. Unless Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office gets desperate, Westbrook won't be Philly-bound anytime soon.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17445724_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA Rumors: Lakers Explored Westbrook Trade Earlier This Season

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17449100_168388689_lowres
    News

    Shake Milton Suffers Another Setback, Ruled Out vs. Magic

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15803210_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Call Up Another G League Prospect

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17142524_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Paul Reed Becomes Latest Sixer Out With COVID-Related Setback

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15666061_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Joel Embiid Downplays Tobias Harris' Frustration With Sixers Fans

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17407861_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Tobias Harris Shows Frustration With Sixers Fans vs. Rockets

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17432382_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Month Honors

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17411076_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Add Blue Coats Standout After Stint With Mavericks

    Jan 4, 2022