NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Moving on From Doc Rivers?

Doc Rivers is out as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. The 58-year-old head coach joined the Clippers' organization back in 2013 after wrapping up a long nine-year stint with the Boston Celtics.

The move comes a couple of weeks after the Clippers allowed the Denver Nuggets to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the second round of playoffs and eventually move on to the Western Conference Finals.

Considering the notable 'win-now' moves the Clippers' front office made last summer with the addition of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it was looking like a championship or bust season for Rivers' Clippers. Unfortunately, they lost in dramatic fashion. However, initial reports two weeks ago indicated that Rivers would "run it back" with Leonard and the Clippers.

But it looks like there's been a change of heart this week. Now, another experienced head coaching candidate joins the free agency market as the Philadelphia 76ers look to find the replacement for Brett Brown.

For the last couple of weeks or so, the Sixers' top candidates have been narrowed down to former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni, and Rivers' assistant with the Clippers, Ty Lue.

After Donovan struck a deal with the Chicago Bulls, that left the race for the Sixers' job down to Lue and D'Antoni. Recent reports indicate the Sixers' head coaching job is D'Antoni's to lose, but it will be interesting to see if Rivers' surprising availability will shake things up as the 76ers could very well show interest.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_