NBA Rumors: Lakers Open to Moving Russell Westbrook?

As December 15 approaches, teams across the NBA are beginning to make plans for possible trades as a significant percentage of newly-signed players become eligible to get traded. Among those teams waiting for the market to really open up is the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In Philadelphia, three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons wants a new home. Although he requested a trade back in the summer, the Sixers haven't found a trade partner that was willing to meet their asking price of an All-Star caliber player.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the Lakers seem to be second-guessing the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

While James and Davis clearly won't be heading anywhere else anytime soon, Westbrook is the odd-man-out in Los Angeles. And it seems the Lakers' fit issues with Westbrook this year might force the organization to pull the plug on him early, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

"The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook simply hasn’t blended as well as Lakers figures hoped, and Los Angeles has held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook, league sources told B/R. But moving Westbrook and the two years, $91 million remaining on his contract does seem unlikely."

Would the Sixers Have Interest?

Would the Sixers consider swapping the guy who hasn't played for them this year for a veteran guard that could bring experience and talent to their roster right away?

It seems like an unlikely move for Daryl Morey and Philly's front office to make. Bringing Westbrook to Philadelphia could create a similar scenario to what's going on in Los Angeles. Since Westbrook is a 32-percent shooter from deep, he's not a significant threat beyond the arc.

And although Westbrook's assist numbers are decent, and he's averaged roughly 19 points per game, the fit between Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and himself is questionable at best. The Lakers reportedly have an interest in acquiring Simmons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, but swapping him out for Westbrook doesn't seem like a likely scenario.

