The Philadelphia 76ers waited a couple of months before entering the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. After having no initial interest in inquiring about the Brooklyn Nets star, the Sixers reportedly reached out to the Nets as videos of Durant and Philly’s James Harden hanging out surfaced on the net.

Although the repaired relationship between the former teammates led many to believe that a third reunion was on the horizon, Shams Charania of The Athletic offered a reality check to Sixers fans on Monday with a new update regarding the Durant saga.

It’s true the Sixers expressed interest in Durant, according to Charania. It’s also true that the conversation between the Sixers and the Nets gained little-to-no traction. Mix that in with Durant’s market being crowded as expected, and the Sixers had a slim chance of landing the former MVP.

Everybody around the league knew that Durant wouldn’t come cheap. While it’s been quite some time since he’s been crowned the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, Durant is still recognized as one of the NBA’s most dominant stars. Therefore, Brooklyn wanted a haul.

Multiple Eastern Conference teams reportedly made offers to the Nets to acquire Durant. The Nets weren’t willing to pull the trigger.

The Boston Celtics, who became the favorite team to land Durant following the Phoenix Suns, were reportedly willing to send the All-Star Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round pick to the Nets for Durant. As we know now, Brooklyn declined.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks put up John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, and a pick for Durant. Again, no deal was made.

The Sixers could've created a strong package headlined by Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. It’s unclear if they are willing to move a young budding star such as Maxey, but even if the Sixers were, it seems unlikely Brooklyn would've taken the bait.

If a young, proven All-Star like Jaylen Brown doesn’t move the needle for the Nets, then Maxey probably wouldn’t.

Either way, it seems Durant and the Nets are ready to put the issues past them. Although Brooklyn explored the star forward's trade market, both parties agreed to continue working together, concluding a multi-month saga.

