NBA Rumors: James Harden Open to Exploring Other Opportunities?

When the Houston Rockets fielded calls for James Harden last season, the organization juggled two significant offers. One from the Philadelphia 76ers and another from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Rockets reportedly asked Harden where he would like to go. They were happy to hear that Brooklyn was Harden's preference as the Rockets liked that offer more and probably loved the idea of stopping a reunion between Harden and former Houston general manager Daryl Morey.

While Houston stopped the reunion from happening last season, they won't be able to do anything about it this summer if Harden does get out of Brooklyn and join the Sixers, as many reports have speculated could happen.

A lot has to happen for the Sixers to land Harden, though. For starters, the veteran guard will have to officially decide that he doesn't want to return to the Nets. So far, it seems things are moving in the right direction for those interested in Harden as he's reportedly open to exploring other opportunities, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

"Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. But Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, league sources told B/R."

Harden won't be headed anywhere this year. As the trade deadline approaches, the veteran guard hasn't requested a trade and remains committed to Brooklyn. Whether that commitment is long-term or not is a different story.

Not only did Harden decline an extension offer from Brooklyn going into the season, but now there is speculation that he is open to potentially finding a new organization to play for next year. While a lot can change over time, it seems there is definitely smoke behind Harden considering another fresh start.

