NBA Rumors: Nets Might View James Harden Situation as 'One-Shot Deal'

With the trade deadline hours away, the Brooklyn Nets have a difficult decision to make. They can either cut ties with their star guard James Harden, who is clearly frustrated with their organization. Or, the Nets could roll the dice and keep him on board in hopes that time heals all.

Either way, they'll have to decide before 3 PM on Thursday.

The Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers have discussed a possible blockbuster trade for the last few days now. As the Sixers possess the disgruntled Ben Simmons and desire to land Harden, a trade between Philadelphia and Brooklyn could go down.

But ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday night that no meaningful conversations are happening between the Sixers and the Nets. While he won't rule out the idea of something getting done entirely, it seems the Sixers and the Nets remain far away from making something happen before the deadline.

Right now, the Nets don't seem to be in a panic when it comes to Harden. While the Sixers are more than likely using Harden's potential departure from Brooklyn this upcoming offseason as an argument as to why the Nets should cut ties sooner than later, Wojnarowski believes the Nets are spinning that reality into their own favor.

Treat It Like Kawhi

"I think the mindset in Brooklyn right now is simply when they get those three players back: Durant, Harden, Kyrie Irving, treat the post-All-Star break as almost a six, seven-week training camp until you get to the playoffs," said Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown on Wednesday night. "Wherever they're seeded, they still believe that's a team that's going to have a tremendous chance to win a championship."

When the Nets landed Harden last season, Brooklyn hoped to lock their three key stars in long-term. While they did that with Durant over the offseason, Harden rejected his extension offer. Now, he's teasing the idea of leaving in the summer if he isn't dealt before Thursday's deadline.

The Nets seem to be entertaining trade offers from the Sixers, but they want a significant haul for Harden if they part ways with him now. If they don't get the type of deal they desire, though, they could attempt to turn the situation into a positive in their own eyes and look at it as a "one-shot deal," Wojnarowski explains.

"I think Brooklyn is prepared for the idea that they'll just treat James Harden, if his plans are to leave, treat it like Toronto did Kawhi Leonard," Wojnarowski continued. "[They could] say, 'This is probably a one-shot deal. We want to win a championship. Our best chance is to do that.' Who knows what happens when Harden gets back with Kevin Durant. They start playing together again the way they had planned to from the beginning. They've been separated because of the injuries."

Winning might not cure-all in the NBA, but it can certainly turn a bad situation into a better one. Right now, the Nets are struggling a lot, but they haven't had everybody on the floor. Harden might remain unhappy for a while longer if he stays in Brooklyn, but a late championship push remains Brooklyn's goal.

