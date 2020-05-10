All76ers
NBA Rumors: Nets' Kevin Durant Won't Return to Action if 2019-2020 Season Resumes

Justin Grasso

The last time we've seen an NBA game in action was two months ago. The last we've seen Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant in action was nearly a year ago. Last season, when Durant was with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the big man tore his Achilles after dealing with constant calf issues.

Over the offseason, the former NBA MVP hit the free agency market and found himself joining the Brooklyn Nets. Initially, when the Nets signed Durant, the team made it very clear they had no intention of allowing the veteran superstar to rush his way back from such a significant injury. Therefore, Durant was on track to miss the entire 2019-2020 season. 

However, many were under the impression that could change, considering the circumstances the NBA is currently dealing with. While it's unclear if the NBA will return to conclude the 2019-20 season or not, Commissioner Adam Silver has made it known that they are doing all they can to return to action.

A return won't happen this month, but a decision will have to be made by the end of June. So realistically, the resumed season could end up taking place midway through the summer -- or perhaps even in the fall time. If that's the case, Kevin Durant could be medically cleared for a return to basketball.

But it doesn't sound like the Nets will even consider it, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "Kevin Durant is not coming back to the Nets this year -- that's not happening," Wojnarowski stated confidently on The Woj Pod. "They are not playing him." If and when the NBA returns, there's a good chance the season gets skipped straight to the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets will become the seventh-seed in the Eastern Conference if that's the case. You would think the team would consider Durant's return to potentially make something out of nothing with this season, but it sounds like Brooklyn is committed to patiently waiting for next year as they are out a head coach, starting point guard, and starting forward as well. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

