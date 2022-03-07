Report: Sixers Have 'No Chance' to Face Ben Simmons This Week

When the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets struck a near buzzer-beater trade at the deadline to swap stars, many anticipated the March 10 matchup between the two organizations.

With that date quickly approaching, the matchup is slightly losing its juice. The chances of Sixers guard James Harden facing his former team is high, considering Harden's played in all but one game since returning from the All-Star break.

However, James Harden isn't the player that everybody was hoping to see playing in that matchup, as Ben Simmons' departure with the Sixers went on a low note.

After last year's disappointing playoff run, Ben Simmons requested a trade from Philadelphia. In an attempt to get a change of scenery, Simmons made it clear he wouldn't play another game for the 76ers.

The three-time All-Star wasn't bluffing as he missed the entire preseason and over 50 games in the regular season. Eventually, Simmons got his wish -- but the young veteran still hasn't seen the floor for Brooklyn.

As Simmons was ramping up his conditioning and getting ready to make his season debut, he reportedly suffered a setback as he's experiencing back tightness. Now, the game he said he hoped to be prepared for is pretty much out of the question.

No Simmons on Thursday?

ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that there is "no chance" Simmons is suited up and making his debut against his former team on Thursday night. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering Simmons became public enemy No. 1 in Philly amid his holdout.

Therefore, the first time Simmons shows face at the Wells Fargo Center, his presence is sure to create a hostile environment. The Nets expect Simmons to play for them at some point soon, but the chances of it happening on Thursday in Philadelphia are very slim at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.