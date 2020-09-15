SI.com
NBA Rumors: Pacers Expected to Hire Mike D'Antoni?

Justin Grasso

The head coach free agency market gained another notable candidate for available positions this week as Mike D'Antoni made his eventual departure from the Houston Rockets official. After coaching his innovative small-ball style team to the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs this season, D'Antoni's Rockets came to a halt when they faced the Los Angeles Lakers.

The first game looked promising for Houston, who grabbed a 1-0 lead over the Lakers. From then on, though, it was all downhill. By Game 5, the Rockets were facing elimination, and D'Antoni's future with the Rockets was on the line. While the Rockets' organization attempted to work out an extension with D'Antoni in the past, they couldn't get anything done.

Around the league, it was quite apparent that if the Rockets do not make a title run during D'Antoni's fourth season managing the team, then a mutual breakup is inevitable. Well, on Saturday night, the Rockets were eliminated from playoff contention, and D'Antoni's discussion with the Rockets' organization regarding the future ended with a goodbye as the longtime head coach wants to explore new opportunities.

Almost immediately, D'Antoni was linked to the Philadelphia 76ers' head coaching search. And according to a recent report, D'Antoni is supposedly going to be in Camden, New Jersey, this week for an interview with the Sixers. While it seems Philly has some interest there -- it could be the organization doing its due diligence as the rumor going around the league is that the "expectation" is the Pacers are going to hire D'Antoni as their next head coach after firing Nate McMillan a couple of weeks ago. 

Like Indiana's coaching search, the Sixers have a handful of candidates on their radar. And based on the idea that the Sixers have enough talent to compete for a deep playoff run still, Philly is going to want a coach with experience already. D'Antoni fits the bill there, but his system might require too many personnel changes to Philly's roster in order for them to be successful.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

