NBA Rumors: Pacers Interested in 76ers Assistant Ime Udoka

The Indiana Pacers are considering Philadelphia 76ers' top assistant Ime Udoka to become their next head coach, potentially. Just a couple of days after the Sixers relieved Brett Brown of his coaching duties after seven seasons, the Pacers fired their head coach, Nate McMillan, and joined the market for a new leader.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Indiana plans to conduct virtual interviews for "dozens" of candidates who could potentially fill the position. Among those potential hires is 76ers' Ime Udoka.

Along with Udoka, the Pacers are looking into Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, former Kings assistant Dave Joerger, San Antonio's Will Hardy, Heat's Dan Craig, and Chris Quinn, Mavericks' Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Bucks' Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Magic's Pat Delany, Timberwolves' David Vanterpool, Nets' Jacque Vaughn, and Trail Blazers assistant, Nate Tibbetts.

The Indiana Pacers are the fourth team to have rumored interest in Udoka. Along with Indiana, Udoka has garnered interest from the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and his current team, the Sixers. After interviewing with the Knicks months ago, Udoka lost out on the job to experienced head coach, Tom Thibodeau.

He still remains on the radar for the Bulls, Sixers, and the Pacers, however. At the moment, it seems Udoka's chances of landing the Sixers job are slim as Ty Lue and Billy Donovan have been the most popular candidates as of late.

Right now, it seems if Udoka is destined to land a head coaching job, it's likely to be in Chicago. A source has confirmed last week that Udoka has taken up an interview already with the Bulls' organization, who has had their eyes on him since the spring.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_