NBA Rumors: Pelicans Plan to Enter Kyle Lowry Sweepstakes

Every season there is one big name that becomes available at the trade deadline that has contenders circling. This season, it was Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. After falling out of the playoff picture, Toronto looked to be gearing up for the next phase of the franchise.

The 35-year-old point guard doesn't match the timeline of the team's core, which led to the Raptors looking to move him. Multiple teams inquired about Lowry up until the 3 p.m. deadline, but a deal never came about.

Now a free agent, the Lowry sweepstakes will recommence in the offseason. The Sixers and Miami Heat were the key teams eyeing Lowry at the deadline and will likely continue their pursuit of acquiring him.

Despite getting up there in age, Lowry has shown he can still bring something to the table. In 46 games for the Raptors last season, he averaged 17.2 PPG and 7.3 APG. There are sure to be multiple contenders in the mix to acquire the former champion.

Recent reports show that even teams that aren't clear-cut contenders are eyeing the veteran point guard. Marc Stein reported that the New Orleans Pelicans plan to be in the race for Lowry.

After a breakout year from Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are looking to get back into the playoffs. While Lowry could be a nice addition to the core of Williamson and Brandon Ingram, it doesn't make much sense why Lowry would go to New Orleans for his next team.

At this stage in his career, Lowry is looking to compete. Whatever team he ends up on will be a team that feels they can win a championship right now. Lowry turns 36-years-old this year. He does not have the time to take a chance on the potential of the young stars on the Pelicans.

The Pelicans' front office is in the right frame of mind putting the proper pieces around Williamson now. Based on what he showed this season, it might not be long before he is in the conversation for one of the league's best players.

That being said, they might be better off pursuing different free agents than Lowry.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.