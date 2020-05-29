All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Could Resume 2019-2020 Season July 31st

Justin Grasso

After Friday's NBA Board of Governors call, the league is reportedly aiming to have the 2019-2020 season back in action on July 31st. NBA Insider, Shams Charania reported on Friday afternoon that while the NBA hasn't solidified a plan for return, the Philadelphia 76ers are hopeful to be back in action late July. 

Now that we know when the NBA plans to return, what format will the NBA utilize to conclude the season? Well, that's where the league is lost. Initially, it seemed the NBA was going to skip straight to playoffs. Then, the idea of completing at least 70 games came about, so small market teams could honor regional television contracts.

However, non-playoff teams aren't exactly open to having players participate in a training camp and flying out to the bubble city just to compete in a few meaningless matchups without a chance at making the NBA postseason.

So after Friday's call, it seems the league is trending towards moving straight to playoffs, with a potential play-in for teams that are within six games of a playoff spot, according to ESPN's Romana Shelburne. And while a majority of NBA teams aren't thrilled with the idea of mixing conferences up for a 1-16 seeding playoff format, the change in playoff format hasn't been decided at the moment.

[RELATED: Non-Conference Playoffs Would be 'Doomsday Scenario' for 76ers]

For the Sixers, the first-round seeding won't make much of a difference. Regardless of whether the league rolls with the 1-16 seeding format or the standard eight seeds between the Eastern and Western Conferences, the 76ers are likely to face the Boston Celtics first. But if the NBA does decide to go with the non-conference format, the Sixers could be in for a rough path to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers: Which Non-Starter Has Most Trade Value?

The Philadelphia 76ers has a few young and talented players, on board, but which non-starter has the most trade value?

Justin Grasso

Non-Conference Playoffs Would be 'Doomsday Scenario' for 76ers

If the NBA decides to roll with a 1-16 seeding playoff scenario not involving conference's, the Philadelphia 76ers could be doomed.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Kyle O'Quinn Donates to Church Members in Queens

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Kyle O'Quinn recently collaborated with local churches to help donate their members.

Justin Grasso

What's the Latest Regarding Free Agency and the 2020 NBA Draft?

The 2020 NBA Draft and Free Agency period is more than likely going to be postponed. While the NBA hasn't made a decision official, what rumors are swirling around?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: How Nikola Jokic Has Impacted the NBA

Serbia's Nikola Jokic is one of the most unique players in the NBA, but how much has his playing style impacted the league in general?

SI Wire

Best of SI: Mike Tyson feuds with AEW's Chris Jericho

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Mike Tyson reignites a 10-year-old wrestling feud, Max Scherzer goes off on MLB ownership and more.

SI Wire

Former NBA Exec Suggests 76ers Trade Al Horford for Harrison Barnes

A former NBA Executive recently suggested the Philadelphia 76ers should trade Al Horford to the Sacramento Kings for Harrison Barnes.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: There's Belief Brett Brown Doesn't Return Next Year

Throughout the year, it seemed Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was sitting on the hot season. Now apparently, there's league-wide belief Brown's coaching his last season in Philly.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Says 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Has Major Potential

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott believes the team's first-round rookie Matisse Thybulle has major potential in the NBA.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Believes Kawhi Leonard Traveled Before Game 7 Buzzer

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott believes former Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard traveled before hitting his infamous buzzer-beater shot to knock the Sixers out.

Justin Grasso