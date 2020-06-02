NBA Rumors: Finalized Plan for Return to be Voted on Thursday

The NBA's Board of Governors meeting on Thursday should be the time where the league officially votes on a finalized plan for the return of the 2019-2020 NBA season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

Over the last few weeks, the chances of the season resuming have become more realistic, but the NBA was unsure of when, where, and how the rest of the season would play out with resumption. After considering a couple of cities as bubble locations, the NBA seems to be settled on concluding the season at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, officially.

And instead of bringing all 30 teams back to wrap up the remainder of the season, recent reports indicate that a 22-team format makes the most sense. Although reaching over 70 regular-season games played could help smaller market teams honor their regional broadcasting contracts, players and organizations were resisting the idea of gearing up for a return just not to have a chance at making the postseason.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, that was never a worry. As the sixth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers will be among the 22 teams returning to action this summer. Initially, it seemed like a late-June, early July restart of the league was possible, but the NBA is focused on having basketball back in action on July 31st, with hopes of concluding the NBA Finals by October 12th, at the latest.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_