All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Rumors: Players are Expressing 'Uncertainty' About the Restart

Justin Grasso

Many people around the country are thrilled to have basketball back in action soon. As the NBA works towards a restart, which is set to begin on July 31st officially, some players are reportedly hesitant to come back and finish the year out this quickly.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a "faction" of NBA players recently held multiple conference calls to "discuss uncertainty" regarding the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season, which was canceled back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Adam Silver initially made the call to suspend the season, it was unclear if there was going to be a chance to come back and crown a champion eventually. After months of uncertainty and countless Board of Governors meetings, team owners finally agreed to a proposal to bring 22 teams to Orlando, Florida to wrap up eight regular-season games and finish out the playoffs as usual.

For owners, the decision was pretty much a no-brainer for everybody as the proposal's vote won 29-1. For players, however, there seem to be reservations. 

"Executives and coaches around the NBA have had significant concerns about how players will adapt to an environment unlike any they've ever experienced and how those hurdles could impact the sustained competitive drive for teams. Many have worried, too, especially on teams that aren't title contenders, whether some players will start to seek avenues to bypass the resumption altogether."

"Players are citing a number of concerns, including family situations, the inability to leave the Disney World Resort campus, the coronavirus pandemic and the implications surrounding the emergence of social justice causes in the country, sources said." 

Considering the circumstances, players on one of the 22 rosters attending the restart aren't going to be forced to join their teams in Orlando. If they believe the situation is unsafe, or not even worth it, then it sounds like the NBA is willing to let players avoid traveling to the bubble to play without punishment.

But if that's the case, then teams will have the opportunity to replace a non-attending player with another that's available on the free agency market, and will also withhold paychecks for the remaining games this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best of SI: Black track and field athletes on experiences with racism in America

There’s no question that Black track and field athletes are at the core of the sport, but little has been asked about their lives off the track. Here are the stories of 14 stars of the sport.

SI Wire

Jay Wright Believes Saddiq Bey is a Solid Fit for Sixers

Villanova head coach Jay Wright recently explained how he believes his NBA Draft prospect Saddiq Bay is a good fit for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid 'Has Something to Prove' This Summer

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recently confirmed he's been ramping up his workouts in preparation of the NBA's playoffs this summer.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Joins Players Coalition in Ending Qualified Immunity Act

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris recently signed a letter urging congress to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act.

Justin Grasso

Villanova's Jay Wright Hopes to see Saddiq Bey Join 76ers

Villanova head coach Jay Wright has hopes that his 2020 NBA Draft prospect Saddiq Bey will land with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Can the 76ers Afford to Lose Glenn Robinson III in Free Agency?

Philadelphia 76ers' veteran Glenn Robinson III is set to become a free agency after the season wraps up. Do the Sixers have to make sure they get him back at all costs?

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Started Training Again in Los Angeles

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons is getting back to business over in Los Angeles this week.

Justin Grasso

Report: 76ers' Schedule Could be Condensed in 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers could play a condensed schedule next season so the NBA could remain on a similar timeline as usual.

Justin Grasso

When Will the 76ers' Playoff Run Begin in Orlando?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to enter the playoffs for the third-straight season. When will the postseason schedule begin this summer?

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Shows Love to Allen Iverson on His Birthday

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons shouted out Sixers legend Allen Iverson on Sunday as the Hall of Famer turned 45-years-old.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33