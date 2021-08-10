Sports Illustrated home
NBA Rumors: Raptors Listening to Offers for Pascal Siakam

Just two years removed from winning the NBA finals, the Toronto Raptors find themselves heading into the next phase of their franchise. With longtime Raptor Kyle Lowry moving on to a new team, it is clear they are embracing a youth movement. 

Lowry might not be the only big name on the Raptors on their way out. Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reported that Masai Ujiri is listening to trade offers for forward Pascal Siakam. Among the teams interested in the 26-year-old are the Kings, Warriors, and Clippers. 

This doesn't indicate that Toronto is in any rush to move Siakam, just doing due diligence. Steadily approaching the prime years of his career, Siakam's value might not ever be higher. 

Throughout his NBA tenure, Siakam has continued to improve his game. Last season he posted 20+ points per game for the second straight season. Along with his scoring, Siakam also dished a career-high 4.5 assists per game. 

If Ujiri is looking to embrace a youth movement, Golden State might be the perfect trade partner. The Warriors have stacked up a plethora of young talent in the past two drafts. Both sides should be able to work out a deal rather easily. 

During the Raptor's title run in 2019, Siakam played a key role. He was a reliable second option to Kawhi Leonard as the team secured its first championship in franchise history. Siakam is the exact type of player Golden State is looking to acquire as they look to get back to contention. 

Ujiri has never been shy to swing a big move when the opportunity arises. Siakam can now be added to the list of names to watch as the offseason moves along.  

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

