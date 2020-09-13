SI.com
NBA Rumors: Rockets' Mike D'Antoni Will 'Consider Options' This Offseason

Justin Grasso

The head coaching market will get another strong candidate this offseason following the Houston Rockets' Game 5 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs on Saturday night.

Heading into the elimination game, everybody knew that Rockets' head coach Mike D'Antoni's clock was ticking in Houston. As the veteran head coach failed to agree to an extension on several occasions over the last year, it became clear that Houston was either going to move on from D'Antoni after this year or try to strike a deal for the third time.

But at this point, it's unclear if Houston even wants to go down that road. While D'Antoni's Rockets had some success during his four-year tenure, the team failed to ever make it out of the Western Conference Finals with rosters led by James Harden along with Chris Paul and then Russell Westbrook.

Now, with his contract expiring this offseason, D'Antoni has a choice to either wrap up a 16-year head coaching career in the NBA at the age of 69 or attempt to find a new team to run if the Rockets are seriously interested in moving on. Following the series loss on Saturday night, D'Antoni made it clear that retiring isn't going to happen -- and the veteran head coach wants to explore all options this offseason.

"We’ll see what happens," D'Antoni said on Saturday. "I had four years. Hopefully, it keeps going, but you just never know." According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, D'Antoni intends to "consider his options" regardless of what the Rockets do this offseason. And while he's already considered a top candidate for the Indiana Pacers' job, there's speculation the Sixers could come into play as well.

This week, Bleacher Report's Howard Beck mentioned on 'The Full 48' podcast that it's been "suggested" D'Antoni would "prefer to land" with the Sixers if he does become available. Landing with an organization that has a couple of stars, and some moderate playoff success already is an ideal situation for a coach that wants to win now. Mix in the fact that D'Antoni has familiarity within the Sixers' organization and we could be looking at a legitimate head coaching candidate for the Sixers in the near future. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

