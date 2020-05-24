All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Rumors: Seven-Game Playoff Series Still in Play?

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers might not conclude the 2019-2020 NBA season with 82 games in the book. Therefore, many have been under the assumption that the NBA Playoff format could be altered to fit a shortened season.

But that doesn't seem to be the direction, which the NBA is moving. At this point, there's still no clear answer as to whether the NBA will come back after suspending action due to the COVID-19 pandemic or not. 

However, as June approaches and practice facilities continue to open up, the possibility of resuming the NBA this summer is becoming more realistic. And soon enough, the league could allow players to fire up training camp 2.0 in preparation to finish out the 2019-2020 NBA season.

For a while, many assumed that if and when the NBA returns, the league is going to skip straight to the playoffs. That doesn't seem to be the case right now. While finishing an 82-game season is out of the question, there have been talks about teams reaching over 70 total games to honor regional sports network contracts.

Then at that point, the NBA can advance to the playoffs. Many altered playoff scenarios have floated around out there including a play-in tournament or something that's the same format as always but fewer games. For the time being, though, it sounds like the NBA is leaning towards keeping the postseason the same.

"The NBA is hell-bent on crowning a champion," writes Sports Illustrated NBA Insider, Chris Mannix. "Adam Silver -- who has handled this crisis as well as anyone could --intends to do everything possible to protect the integrity of the postseason, including having each round scheduled for the full seven games."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers: T.J. McConnell Believes Ben Simmons Critics are 'Unfair'

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell believes that the criticism Ben Simmons receives is unfair.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Mike Scott Defends Philly Boobirds

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Mike Scott seems to embrace the struggles that Philly fans cause when they boo the home team.

Justin Grasso

Can the 76ers Survive the NBA Postseason Without Fans?

The Philadelphia 76ers have a real home-court advantage in South Philly. Without the their fans, though, they have proven to struggle. Can the Sixers survive this year's NBA postseason without a crowd to feed off?

Justin Grasso

Report: Philadelphia 76ers Practice Facility in New Jersey Remains Closed

As the rest of the NBA begins to open up practice facilities, the Philadelphia 76ers' facility in Camden, New Jersey remains closed.

Justin Grasso

Tracy McGrady Calls Out 76ers' Joel Embiid for Inconsistency

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady recently called out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for being inconsistent on the court.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Al Horford Calls Time Off an 'Unexpected Blessing'

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford sees the NBA hiatus as an unexpected blessing in some ways.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Jim Fixx's legacy resonates amid pandemic

SI's Daily Cover looks at the story of Jim Fixx, the co-founder of Nike who helped kickstart the fitness revolution in America by proving the mental and physical health benefits of running.

SI Wire

Best of SI: Chase Elliott Flips Off Kyle Busch After Getting Spun Into a Wall

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: drama on the NASCAR track, Paul Pierce’s ridiculous LeBron take and more.

SI Wire

Lakers' Jared Dudley Offers 2 Key Points on Potential NBA Return

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley recently offered two key points on an NBA return.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Recalls First NBA Start With the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Shake Milton recently recalled his first NBA start with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso