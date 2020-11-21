NBA Rumors: Sixers, Austin Rivers Have 'Mutual Interest'

The Philadelphia 76ers knew they'd have an advantage when they hired a seasoned head coach and a well-respected President of Basketball Operations. With Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey in the building, recruiting players would be much easier than in previous seasons.

So far, the Sixers are on a roll with veteran additions. Earlier this week, Morey struck two deals, which landed the Sixers Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson, and Seth Curry. Then, the President of Basketball Ops worked his magic and got Dwight Howard to stop waiting on the Los Angeles Lakers and come to Philly instead.

Now, reports indicate the Sixers are looking at former Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers. Two seasons ago, Rivers inked a deal with the Rockets. At the time, Daryl Morey was the team's General Manager.

A few weeks ago, Rivers made it clear he would opt-out of his contract this offseason to test the market. While he didn't rule out a return to Houston, it seems his chances of going back are slim considering all that's been going on over there with the Rockets' organization as of late.

Rivers is going to test his market, and the Sixers have an interest. According to Jason Dumas of KRON 4 News, the interest is mutual. For obvious reasons, the 76ers might have an advantage over other interested suitors.

[RELATED: Sixers Expected to Have Interest in D.J. Augustin]

The veteran guard could be a solid pick and roll ball-handler coming off the bench. Last season with the Rockets, Rivers averaged 8.8 points-per-game and knocked down roughly 36-percent of his three-pointers in 68 games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_