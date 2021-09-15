Report: Sixers Expect Ben Simmons to Play This Season

September 15, 2021
NBA Rumors: Sixers Expect Ben Simmons to Play This Season

All offseason, people have asked themselves, what is going to happen with Ben Simmons? Following the Sixers' Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, it looked like the former number one pick's tenure in Philadelphia might be coming to an end. 

Daryl Morey has been active all summer in trade talks for Simmons, but nothing has come about. Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in the 25-year-old but have not put together an enticing enough off for Morey to agree on a deal. 

Now, with just under two weeks to go until the start of training camp, Simmons still remains in Philly. Despite requesting a trade and declining to attend training camp, Morey remains patient on trading the three-time All-Star. 

It appears there is no repairing the relationship between the two sides, but the Sixers still have hope. Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times recently reported that the team expects Simmons to take the floor for them this upcoming season. The report also stated they don't plan on moving him in a deal that might drop them in the standings. 

From the beginning, it was clear Morey was never going to lower his price for Simmons. With Joel Embiid entering his prime, the Sixers need players around him to help capitalize on his peak years. A trade is only going to happen if it moves the needle for the Sixers. 

This situation has only gotten uglier as the postseason progresses, and Morey is playing a dangerous game. The Sixers are a team that feels they can compete for a championship now. They don't want this cloud hanging over their heads in preparation for the regular season. 

Hearing that the team expects him on the roster through training camp is another indicator there is no end in sight. Even after an offseason full of rumors and trade discussions, there is no telling when or how the Simmons saga will end. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

