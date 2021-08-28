NBA Rumors: Sixers, Bucks Showed Interest in JaMychal Green

The Sixers have had a quiet offseason in 2021. Although President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is a known dealmaker and kept up with the trend during his first offseason in Philly's front office last year, he hasn't been as aggressive this year.

Perhaps, the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes kept Morey busy and held him up from making further moves, but that's a conversation for another time.

With the NBA Draft in the rearview and the free agency floodgates opened up and washed out, the Sixers made just a couple of moves this offseason by re-signing Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz and bringing in Georges Niang and Andre Drummond.

There hasn't been much talk about the Sixers' attempts to land anybody else, but Mike Singer of The Denver Post recently reported that Philly had its eyes on veteran forward/center JaMychal Green before he made his return to the Denver Nuggets.

"New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Antonio and Milwaukee were all interested in signing the 31-year-old veteran, a league source said. Minnesota even considered a possible sign-and-trade for him, according to the source."

Green re-signed with the Nuggets during the early stages of free agency, which means the 76ers' interest in bringing him in was short-lived. Philly's reported interest in the veteran forward is far from surprising.

Last season, the Sixers struggled at the backup forward position. As Mike Scott failed to live up to the expectations of his 2018-2019 run with the Sixers and Anthony Tolliver couldn't win over Doc Rivers, there was a noticeable drop-off when Tobias Harris came off the floor.

Plus, Dwight Howard's style of play didn't mesh well with the Sixers when the games counted the most in the playoffs. The 76ers surely could've used a guy like Green, who averaged eight points off the bench and shot just under 40-percent from three.

But the veteran liked the idea of running it back in Denver. Therefore, he inked a two-year deal worth $17 million with the Nuggets. After showing some interest in Green, the Sixers pivoted to inking Drummond to become Embiid's next backup and landing Niang, who will replace Mike Scott.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.