NBA Rumors: Sixers Among Top Candidates for Landing Robert Covington

The NBA trade deadline is going to be here before you know it. As the final day inches closer, the rumors are beginning to heat up around the league. This season, the number of rumors have outweighed the amount of moves actually getting done -- and it outweighs it by a lot.

While the expectations for this season's trade deadline was smaller than last year's, it has still been shockingly quiet around the league for the most part. Over the last couple of months, the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to a handful of candidates.

But at this point, the Sixers still have yet to close in on one. Right now, it has become evident they need and want a shooting guard who can drain threes coming off the bench. Initially, it seemed like the Sixers were in the market for somebody like JJ Redick or Davis Bertans, but New Orleans and Washington's front office don't seem all that interested in parting ways with those guys.

Therefore, the Sixers' options have become slightly limited. And as of late, only one name has consistently been linked to the Sixers. To no surprise, it's a familiar one. According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the Sixers are "at the front of the RoCo line."

For those who haven't caught on with the nickname: it's former Sixers' shooting guard, Robert Covington. Just last season, Covington started the year off in Philly. As Elton Brand took over the front office moves, though, the first-time General Manager wanted to make a splash for the Sixers.

Therefore, Brand struck a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton. Covington happened to be the big name in the agreement coming out of Philly. Fast forward a little over a year later, and Minnesota is ready to move on from Covington, who is seemingly struggling where he used to thrive.

Before leaving Philly last season, Covington was draining 39-percent of his long-range shots. That average dropped to 37-percent during his stint with the T'Wolves last season and dropped even lower this year as he's knocking down only 34-percent of his three-pointers.

However, that number hasn't strayed the Sixers away from Covington as they continue to battle with the Houston Rockets for his services. There's just one issue, though; the Timberwolves are keeping the price too high.

According to Stein, Minnesota would like two first-round picks for Covington. And in a recent report by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Minnesota has their sights set on something like a first-round pick and 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle, from the Sixers.

Clearly, the Sixers won't be parting with Thybulle moving forward. And by looking at the numbers, it doesn't even seem like they would be willing to part with a first-rounder for RoCo either. So at this point, the ball is in Minnesota's court. They will have to either drop the price for Covington -- or hold onto him until trading is back on.

