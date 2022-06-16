NBA Rumors: Sixers Expected to Pick Up Shake Milton’s Option

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to do everything they can to transform from second-round exits to a championship-caliber squad. Although the Sixers successfully went star hunting last season and landed a former MVP and ten-time All-Star in James Harden, the home run swing was unsuccessful.

Now, almost nothing is off the table for the Sixers. All players not named Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Harden, don’t have a safe spot on the roster. That includes the young veteran guard, Shake Milton.

On Wednesday afternoon, a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer mentioned that sources around the league believed that the Sixers wouldn’t pick up Milton’s $1.9 million option for next season.

However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that’s not the case. Per Scotto, the Sixers are expected to exercise the team option on Milton, keeping him on the roster for the time being.

Shake Milton’s been with the Sixers since 2018. Coming off of his junior season with SMU, Milton became a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Milton was moved to Philadelphia in a trade after getting selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 54th overall pick.

At first, Milton was a two-way player with the Sixers and became a G League standout with Philadelphia’s affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Ahead of the 2019-2020 season, Milton inked a four-year deal, which is set to expire after the upcoming season.

In 178 games with the Sixers, Milton has averaged just under ten points per game. While he’s struggled to stay healthy, which has prevented him from carving out a consistent role, Milton has proven to be a solid rotational piece over the last couple of seasons.

Bringing the 25-year-old guard back is the right move for the Sixers, considering they need all of the depth they can get. While the team still has time to change their minds on bringing back Milton, it seems the Sixers are trending towards picking up his option.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

