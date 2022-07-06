NBA Rumors: Sixers’ Interest Level in Kyrie Irving Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets currently have a fire sale going on. Less than one year after selling off one of their big three prospects James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets are on track to part ways with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as well.

While Irving picked up his player option for next season, he first scanned the market for possible sign-and-trade scenarios. Despite getting heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, an Irving-LeBron James reunion hasn’t come to life just yet.

Irving might prefer to land in Los Angeles the most, but the star guard reportedly has a list of teams he would like to play for, if not the Lakers or the Nets. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving has his sights set on the Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, and Sixers.

Should the 76ers Inquire?

There is no doubt Irving’s skillset on the court would be valuable to any team interested in the All-Star guard. However, Irving comes with baggage. Not only did his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine keep him off the court for more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season, but Irving’s injury history is also concerning.

Since joining the Nets, Irving has played in a total of 103 over the course of three seasons. The last time he played in more than 70 games was back in 2016-2017, when Irving was a member of the Cavaliers.

Considering Irving’s lack of availability over the years and the Sixers’ current backcourt situation with Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, it seems unlikely the 76ers are interested in adding Irving. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, league sources believe that’s the case.

“Irving's status is of course connected to Durant's trade outcome as well, but his number of possible outcomes seems far fewer than Ayton's. While the Mavericks and Sixers have been discussed as theoretical destinations for Irving, league sources contacted by B/R have strongly discounted Dallas and Philadelphia's interest in the All-Star guard.”

The Sixers aren’t a finished product this offseason. While they added a few prospects through free agency and the trade market, the Sixers are rumored to be scanning the trade market further to bolster the roster.

The Nets currently possess two of the top trade pieces in the market with Irving and Durant, but it seems the Sixers aren’t gunning for either prospect at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Summer League Sixers: With the 2022 NBA Summer League coming up, the Philadelphia 76ers announced the official roster on Friday afternoon. For the second-straight season, former G League MVP Paul Reed will headline the roster alongside other Sixers veterans Isaiah Joe, Jaden Springer, and Charles Bassey. In addition, the Sixers will have their new signee Trevelin Queen out in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas to show off his skill set on his new team. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

In Philly At Last: After a public plea from Joel Embiid, and countless rumors about needing a P.J. Tucker-like player in Philadelphia, the Sixers found their guy in P.J. Tucker himself. With a player option attached to his contract for the 2022-2023 season, Tucker opted out from re-joining the Miami Heat for next year. At the opening of free agency, Tucker landed himself a three-year contract to join James Harden, Embiid, and the 76ers. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE