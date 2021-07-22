Report: Sixers Express Interest in Reggie Bullock

Now that the NBA finals have concluded, we are officially in the NBA offseason. Starting August 2nd, teams will be able to negotiate deals with free agents. As that date rapidly approaches, the rumor mill is sure to continue heating up.

Daryl Morey is gearing up for his second offseason since joining the Sixers' front office. He will have adequate time to work this time around now that the league is close to being back on the regular timeline.

The Sixers don't have a ton of cap space to work with, but that will not stop Morey in his pursuit of building a championship contender in Philadelphia.

Marc Berman of The New York Post recently reported that the Sixers expressed interest in sharpshooter Reggie Bullock. The 29-year-old started 64 games for the Knicks last season and averaged 10.9 points per game.

With players like Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz becoming free agents, the Sixers will need to be in the market for shooting. Bullock is coming off one of his best shooting seasons, knocking down 41.0% of his threes on six attempts per game.

Diving deeper into the numbers and Bullock was even better as a shooter. When shooting off the catch, he shot almost 43% from beyond the arc. This effectiveness as a spot-up shooter makes him a perfect complement to a player like Joel Embiid.

If the Sixers cannot re-sign Green, Bullock isn't the worst player to pivot to. He has a similar pay style and might sign at a more team-friendly price.

Adding a player like Bullock is not a big splash to say the least, but it is a necessary lateral move. No matter what other deals Morey makes, the roster is going to need outside shooting. Bullock could seamlessly slide into a role on the Sixers and thrive alongside Embiid.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.