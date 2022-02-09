NBA Rumors: Sixers, James Harden Have Mutual Interest

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers' interest in Brooklyn Nets star guard James Harden grew louder as each day passed.

Philadelphia having an interest in Harden is far from shocking. Not only did the Sixers hire Daryl Morey, the man responsible for getting Harden to Houston, to become their new President of Basketball Operations last season, but they also attempted to land Harden just last year.

Ultimately, Harden and the Rockets picked the Nets. A little over a year later, that pairing isn't all it was cracked up to be.

At this point, Harden is frustrated. While the former MVP suggested he was still committed to the Nets, and the organization echoed a similar sentiment over the last week, reports are beginning to state otherwise.

A little over 24 hours before the trade deadline goes into effect, ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested that Harden's been "screaming in every way he possibly can" to get out of Brooklyn over the past week or so.

Not too long after Windhorst's statement, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Harden is interested in joining the Sixers and pairing up with their MVP-caliber center, Joel Embiid, this season.

"Sources say Harden wants to be traded to the Sixers, where he would reunite with Morey and form an elite All-Star pairing with Joel Embiid. "A source said as of Wednesday afternoon, a deal isn’t as close to being finalized as people think. The Nets and Sixers engaged in informal trade discussions Tuesday and, according to sources, bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal."

After weeks of resisting the idea of dealing Harden, the Nets decided to open themselves up to trade talks with the Sixers last Friday.

Although the two teams have gone back and forth for nearly a week now, there has been plenty of indication that a trade isn't close at this time.

While the Sixers have a "Harden or bust" mentality, as Pompey described. And Simmons hopes to finally move on, there seems to be a significant chance Philadelphia comes up short in the pursuit of another high-end prospect at the trade deadline for the second season in a row.

