Former Sixer JJ Redick Believed to be Interested in Two Eastern Conference Teams

JJ Redick waited patiently for the New Orleans Pelicans to buy out his contract last season so he could be free to sign anywhere he desires. At the time, the veteran sharpshooter reportedly has his eyes on the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, and his former team, the Sixers.

On the day of the NBA trade deadline last season, the Pelicans decided not to buy out Redick. Instead, they shipped him off to the Dallas Mavericks. Redick played 13 regular-season games for the Mavericks last year as he battled through an injury.

Although the Mavericks made the playoffs, the veteran sharpshooter wasn't healthy enough to participate in Dallas's short-lived Western Conference playoff run. Just like that, Redick's tenure with the Mavs ended.

Now, the 37-year-old is on the free agency market. Although the free agency floodgates opened up a few weeks ago at this point, Redick has yet to find his next destination, but it doesn't have anything to do with a lack of interest from teams.

On his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, Redick addressed his current situation. Making it clear he won't be joining a team prior to training camp, Redick intends to land on his next team following the start of the 2021-2022 season.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there's a belief around the league that Redick's desire to land with the Knicks or the Nets remains. Per Fischer's report, "several executives" speculated that Redick "could retire" if the Knicks or the Nets don't scoop him up at some point next season.

Redick's reported desire to sign with a New York-based team is far from surprising. As his family resides in Brooklyn, Redick is at the point in his career where he wants to be closer to his family, hence the reason why he desired returning to the East last season when the contract buyout rumors started when Redick was with the Pelicans.

Both the Knicks and the Nets are viewed as playoff contenders heading into next season. Therefore, they'll be on the hunt for veteran additions that would come on a short-term deal. Considering Redick fits the bill and seems interested in playing another season, the chances of him playing with the Knicks or the Nets next season are much higher than the chances of him announcing his retirement.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.