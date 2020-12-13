Sixers Rival Miami Heat Possibly Looking at James Harden Trade

The James Harden sweepstakes are hardly over. In fact, it's unclear if and when the actual sweepstakes will even begin. As we've known for over a month now, Harden is hardly sold on the Houston Rockets' future.

After they lost in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Rockets moved on from Mike D'Antoni and lost Daryl Morey to the Philadelphia 76ers. Following those two moves, Harden and Russell Westbrook voiced their doubts about the organization.

Both stars requested trades. Westbrook, who barely got his feet wet during a lone season in Houston, received his wish and was traded to the Washington Wizards. James Harden, who has been the face of the Rockets since 2013, is having the opposite experience as the Rockets don't want to give up their franchise guy.

For weeks, Harden reportedly pushed for a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. As Houston requested Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant, the Nets expectedly left trade talks alone. Then, Harden pivoted his interest towards the Sixers.

As Harden knows Daryl Morey, the guy who brought him to Houston back in 2013, runs the show out in Philly, the former MVP would embrace a reunion in a different location. However, Houston wants one of Philly's two stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, which doesn't interest the Sixers at this moment.

With his top two destinations fading away, Harden reportedly expanded his interests and made it known he would welcome a trade to two other Eastern Conference contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat.

Knowing the Bucks won't ever trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, Harden's chances of landing in Milwaukee are nearly impossible. As for Miami, they have a few young stars who could interest the Rockets. And according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Heat "would have interest" in Harden if the Rockets are willing to trade him.

While Harden is doing all he can to get himself out of Houston, the Rockets are making it clear they aren't willing to engage in any serious talks to trade the star as their trade demands are expensive and unrealistic.

If Houston does decide to lower the price -- even slightly in the near future -- then the Sixers, Heat, and the Nets are all likely going to put together significant trade packages to try and land the star in hopes of him coming in and increasing the chances at a championship run. While the Sixers are currently the favorites around the league to land Harden, don't count out the Nets or the Heat right now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadephia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_