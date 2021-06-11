Former Sixers Assistant Mike D'Antoni Gains Interest From Celtics

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were one of the top teams with a vacant head coach position. After getting swept in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers called it quits with Brett Brown after seven seasons.

For a couple of months following Brown's departure, the Sixers considered a handful of candidates and eventually narrowed down the search to three specific guys. Former Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, Clippers assistant Ty Lue, and former Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.

As Donovan opted to join the Bulls, the Sixers were down to two names -- or so they thought they were. Suddenly, the Clippers parted ways with Doc Rivers, forcing the Sixers to make an immediate move.

In just a few days, Rivers and the Sixers agreed to a contract, and just like that, Lue and D'Antoni were seeking other jobs. Lue didn't have to wait too long to find his next head coaching position as he replaced Rivers in Los Angeles.

D'Antoni, on the other hand, joined Steve Nash's staff on the Brooklyn Nets. While D'Antoni is in a similar position as he once was with the Sixers in 2015 as a top assistant, it seems it could only be a matter of time before he's running his own staff once again as he's reportedly gained interest from several organizations, who have started a head coaching search.

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, D'Antoni has gained interest from the Trail Blazers, Celtics, and the Magic. Boston, who promoted Brad Stevens to President of Basketball Operations last week, will allow the now-former head coach to find his replacement.

As for Portland and Orlando, they are looking into starting an entirely new era with somebody else. Considering D'Antoni has had several stints as a head coach with the Nuggets, Suns, Knicks, Lakers, and the Rockets, it doesn't come as a surprise he's once again garnering interest from teams that are ready to start fresh.