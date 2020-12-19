Sixers Want More Than Harden in Possible Ben Simmons Trade

The Sixers would want more than James Harden if they're sending a package including Ben Simmons to the Houston Rockets.

For the last month or so, the Houston Rockets have had little desire to want to trade their superstar guard James Harden away. Knowing that Harden wants out, though, several teams, including the Sixers, have been calling Houston's front office to get a possible deal done.

For weeks we've heard that the 76ers are interested in Harden, but the team isn't willing to part ways with Ben Simmons. Well, reports on Thursday night disputed that notion. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers have shown a "willingness" to include Simmons in a deal, but the report came with caution.

Trade talks between the Sixers and the Rockets aren't close. As Houston wants maximum value for the former MVP, they are seeking Ben Simmons and several first-round picks from the 76ers. Meanwhile, Philly isn't willing to part ways with Simmons and assets in exchange for the 31-year-old guard alone.

Following his initial reports, Wojnarowski mentioned on Friday that if Philly includes Simmons and then some in a possible trade for Harden -- they want at least another player in return to make the deal worth their while.

“Well, I certainly don’t think they’re trading Ben Simmons just in a deal that looks like it’s straight up with some picks for James Harden. I think they’re going to want a lot more than James Harden. That might not be a deal that’s available to the Sixers.” h/t HoopsRumors.

As the Rockets are growing even more motivated to move Harden sooner than later, the Sixers and the Rockets don't seem to be gaining any real traction towards a trade. As both organizations are on totally different pages in terms of asking prices, it seems Houston will continue to use the Sixers as leverage. At the same time, Philly hopes that the current roster can make them forget about wanting or needing Harden this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_