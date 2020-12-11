NBA Rumors: Sixers are 'Most Likely' Landing Spot for Harden

An NBA Insider is under the belief the Sixers are favorites to land James Harden.

The Houston Rockets are playing hardball with disgruntled superstar guard James Harden. Last month, the former MVP expressed doubt in Houston's future. As the team moved on from head coach Mike D'Antoni and lost general manager Daryl Morey, Harden decided it might be time for him to move on as well.

Harden wasn't alone with his thought process. His former teammate, Russell Westbrook, also expressed uncertainty in the future of the Rockets. Therefore, they both requested trades last month. At this point, Westbrook's wishes were granted, and he's now a member of the Washington Wizards.

As for Harden, he's still stuck in Houston. This week, the superstar guard returned to Houston so he could get back in the gym with his team, but he's still not moving past his concerns.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Harden would still like to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, or the Milwaukee Bucks. And on Friday, The New York Times' Marc Stein reported that league sources believe Harden's most likely landing spot will be with the Sixers.

Per Stein's report, the Rockets continue to insist they don't have any plans to trade Harden. And the 76ers have made it very clear they do not intend on trading Simmons this season as they would like to see Simmons and Joel Embiid work together with a new head coach and more shooters around them.

Regardless of what both organizations say publicly, Stein reports that sources around the league ultimately believe the Sixers are the most likely landing spot for the eight-time All-Star this season.

