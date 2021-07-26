NBA Rumors: Sixers Asst. Popeye Jones Getting Attention from Denver Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers took on some additional losses to their coaching staff this offseason following the team's second-round collapse in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. Late last week, it was reported that two members of the player development staff have taken up jobs elsewhere in the NBA.

Andrew Jones III, a developmental coach, was hired as an assistant for Dwane Casey on the Detroit Pistons' bench last week. In addition to Jones III, another developmental coach, D.J. MacLeay, took on a job with the Boston Celtics where he will be considered the "player enhancement coach."

Now, one of Doc Rivers' more notable assistants Popeye Jones could soon be on the move. According to veteran national reporter Marc Stein, Jones has emerged as a strong candidate to join the Denver Nuggets' coaching staff, where he would coach alongside Mike Malone.

Jones, 51, got his start in the NBA as a player. Following a playing stint at Murray State University in Kentucky, Jones entered the NBA Draft in 1992. With the 41st overall pick in the draft, the Houston Rockets selected Jones and later flipped his draft rights to the Dallas Mavericks.

First, Jones played ball overseas after getting drafted. After one season, he returned to the United States to make his NBA debut with the Mavericks. Following a three-year stint in Dallas, Jones was eventually traded to the Toronto Raptors.

From then on, he bounced around the league. After stints with the Mavs and the Raptors, Jones played with the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and the Golden State Warriors. Following the 2004 season, Jones called it quits.

The veteran power forward made his way back to the league in 2010 as an assistant coach for the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets. After three seasons, he moved to the Indiana Pacers' coaching staff, where he stayed from 2013-2020 before linking up with Doc Rivers in Philly.

Will Jones stick around to see a second season with the Sixers? It's unclear. But if there is a chance to move up in the assistant rankings in Denver on Malone's staff, there is a good chance Jones considers it since the Sixers' coaching staff remained intact for the most part this offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.