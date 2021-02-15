NBA Rumors: A Sixers Rival is Eyeing up Possible Andre Drummond Trade

Veteran center Andre Drummond could soon be on the move once again. Just last season, Drummond was in the midst of his eighth year with the Detroit Pistons. After starting in 56 games, the Pistons reached a deal to send the veteran big man to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drummond only played in eight games with the Cavaliers last season as injuries held him back. Although his time on the court was limited, he still flashed some solid stats as he averaged 17 points-per-game while collecting 11 rebounds-per-game.

The Cavs kept Drummond on board for the 2020-2021 NBA season as it seemed they were ready to move forward with him as the new franchise center. However, their involvement in the blockbuster deal headlined by James Harden landed the Cavaliers former Brooklyn Nets big man Jarrett Allen.

At this point, the Cavs have decided they would instead move forward with the 22-year-old Allen as the team's franchise center. With that, the Cavaliers are now looking to advance talks on a deal headlining Andre Drummond. And a Philadelphia 76ers division rival seems to be at the top of the list.

Who's in the Market for Andre Drummond?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there are several teams interested in Drummond. One of those key franchises happens to be the Toronto Raptors.

"The Raptors and Cavaliers are engaged in active talks on a deal that would send Drummond to Toronto/Tampa, sources tell The Athletic. Discussions between the two sides have occurred in the last few days, and Drummond was pulled from the lineup in Sunday’s game against the Clippers due to “rest” with Cleveland on a back-to-back at the Clippers and the Warriors on Monday."

With Drummond, the Raptors would get an experienced and serviceable starting center. With the losses of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, Toronto has relied on Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher at the big man spot this year. Baynes, who has started all 24 games this year, is currently averaging 5.6 points-per-game and 5.5 total rebounds.

Boucher, who has garnered more minutes on average than Baynes, is having himself a solid season as he's good for 13.6 PPG and 6.8 RPG. Regardless of how he looks coming off the bench, though, the Raptors still need help in the starting five.

Perhaps, Andre Drummond becomes their upgrade in the coming days.

