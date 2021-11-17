NBA Rumors: Sixers are 'Split' on Ben Simmons Approach

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers' front office have been playing hardball with Ben Simmons, Rich Paul, and the Klutch team for the last few months. At first, the situation wasn't anything out of the ordinary, as Simmons requested a trade following the 2021 playoff run.

Although the Sixers scanned the market and fielded some offers, they didn't receive any deals worth making. When August rolled around, Simmons made it clear he wouldn't attend training camp and didn't plan to play for the Sixers again.

Meanwhile, the 76ers preferred he return to the team and honor his contract. And that's when everything started to go downhill. Simmons missed training camp and the preseason. While he returned to practice in time for the season opener, his antics landed him a suspension for the first game of the regular season.

From then on, Simmons reported back issues to the team's medical staff while making it clear to Sixers staffers and his teammates he's not mentally ready to play. The standoff between Simmons and the Sixers has been very public, and it's gotten ugly over the last month or so.

As the Simmons saga continues in Philly, the finish line doesn't seem to be in sight. Both parties will more than likely continue to make chess moves as a conclusion remains unclear. However, people within the Sixers' organization are reportedly split on how the Sixers are handling everything.

According to TNT's Kristen Ledlow, one person in the Sixers' organization wants Simmons back on the floor. On the other hand, another would like the team to finally remove the big distraction that is the Ben Simmons situation.

The Sixers are absolutely right to play it patiently and wait for the right deal to come by. However, there might have to be a reality where Daryl Morey lowers his expectations a bit as Simmons' value is at its lowest and likely continues to drop as the situation plays out.

Before, it seemed there was a chance Simmons returned to the floor to boost his value once again -- or even better -- found a way to buy back into the Sixers and make it work alongside Joel Embiid. But as time passes by and the saga continues to unfold, it seems there is a higher chance that Simmons played his final game for the Sixers last year and is going to stay off the court until he's on another team.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.