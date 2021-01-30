NBA Rumors: Possible Sixers Target Bradley Beal Isn't Going Anywhere

Wizards star Bradley Beal looks like a guy who wants out of Washington. After a spectacular start to his season, Beal realizes that all of his personal accomplishments essentially mean nothing since his team isn't winning.

14 games into the year, Beal is averaging a career-high of 34 points-per-game. Since dropping 60 points on the Sixers seven games ago in early January, Beal has only scored less than 30 points once. Based on his reactions from the bench, Beal is unhappy. And who can blame him?

Through 15 games this season, the Wizards are the Eastern Conference's worst team. As they possess a record of 3-12, it's going to be extremely difficult for Washington to turn things around this season. Some might think that Beal has grown disgruntled enough to demand a trade and get out on a contender, but apparently, he's not there yet, according to ESPN's NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

“He is not going to be on the trade market here in the near future, and he’s not expressed, really at all yet, that he’s ready to move on,” Wojnarowski said. “He has loved that city, that organization, and he’s fought through a lot there, and he’s fighting through a lot right now.”

In the past, the Sixers have been one of a handful of teams linked to Beal. As Philly was in on the James Harden sweepstakes before he landed with the Brooklyn Nets, it became clear the Sixers were on the hunt for another reliable scorer to play alongside Joel Embiid. Beal could provide the Sixers with that, but the chances of him landing in Philly are slim even if he eventually requests a trade.

Washington would want another star in return for Beal. The Sixers seem willing to part ways with Ben Simmons if the price is right, but that move doesn't make any sense for the Wizards as long as Russell Westbrook is on the team.

Plus, the Sixers don't have any reason to send a massive haul to another team for a star at the moment anyway. At 14-6 to start the year, the 76ers are currently the best team in the Eastern Conference based on their record. A lot can change over time, but at the moment, it seems the Sixers will be better off if they make small tweaks to the roster instead of trying to swap superstars.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_