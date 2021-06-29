NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Hasn't Requested Trade From Blazers

There's a lot going on over in Portland. Following another disappointing playoff run, which resulted in a first-round exit for the Portland Trail Blazers, all eyes are on the franchise's cornerstone player, Damian Lillard.

Being a part of the Blazers since 2012, Lillard has done all he could to put Portland in a position to win. At this point, it seems he's questioning whether the organization has done the same or not.

In a recent report from Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Lillard is rumored to be concerned about the Blazers' ability to build a championship-contending team to surround him with. In addition to the player personnel being in question, Portland also chose to hire Chauncey Billups as the next head coach, who Lillard did not suggest nor endorse behind the scenes, according to the report.

As rumors pour in suggesting that Lillard is unhappy with the Blazers, many speculate it's only a matter of time before the disgruntled star gets moved to a contender. However, a recent report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst throws some cold water on the hot topic as he's heard Lillard isn't requesting any deals to be made at the moment.

"ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast (starts at the 31:20 mark) that "based on my conversations" with people in Lillard's orbit, the six-time All-Star isn't seriously looking to get out." h/t Bleacher Report.

In the past, Lillard has shown tons of loyalty to the Blazers as he stuck with them through difficult times, making it clear he wouldn't request a trade to another team to link up with other superstars to form a "super team."

But as smoke continues to come out of Portland, many believe it could only be a matter of time before the All-Star gets moved. And if Lillard does eventually ask for a way out, you can bet the Philadelphia 76ers will come calling.

