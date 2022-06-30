Skip to main content
NBA Rumors: Sixers Target P.J. Tucker Has Crowded Market

It’s no secret the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in signing Miami Heat veteran forward P.J. Tucker. A couple of weeks back, Tucker opted out of his contract with the Heat, signaling he was ready to hit the free agency market.

While a return to Miami on a different deal wasn’t ruled out, it was clear that Tucker would weigh his options in free agency. And not too long after Tucker opted out, the Sixers were immediately on his radar.

For the last couple of weeks, a James Harden and Daryl Morey reunion with Tucker in Philadelphia was rumored to be happening. At this point, it almost seems it’s not a matter of if but when Tucker will join the Sixers. 

But just because Tucker is currently favored to land in Philadelphia doesn’t mean other teams aren’t trying to lure him in. According to The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer, Tucker has several suitors beyond Philadelphia and Miami.

The Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, and the Chicago Bulls are all expected to make an offer to Tucker, according to Schiffer. Although several teams remain interested, the narrative hasn’t shifted.

Several reports hours before free agency begins continue to reiterate the mutual interest between Tucker and the Sixers. While anything can happen when the free agency floodgates open up, it seems Tucker and the Sixers are bound to get a deal done at some point soon. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

