NBA Rumors: Sixers Trade Target Luke Kennard is Likely Headed Elsewhere

It's going to be a busy week for the NBA as the trade deadline continues to inch closer. This Thursday, all deals will have to be finalized by the afternoon. Based on the latest rumors going around the league, it sure sounds like the Philadelphia 76ers are in the buyers market, and should have something done.

At this point, though, it's very unclear who is leaving Philly, and who will be arriving by the end of the week. Just last month, the Sixers were linked to over a half a dozen names. A majority of them had two things in common. One, they are guards. Two, they are known for being perimeter scorers.

As the Sixers' bench consistently struggles from long-range, Philly's front office is looking for a shooting guard to help give them a shooting threat. Last month, Detroit Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard was linked to the Sixers.

But now, it looks like Philly is no longer in the race for the 23-year-old shooter. On Monday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the market is heating up for the Pistons' guard. As Detroit works on gaining assets for their re-build, it looks like the Phoenix Suns are willing to potentially deal a first-rounder and more for Kennard as they see him as a compliment to their star guard, Devin Booker.

It's unclear just how much interest the Sixers had in Kennard before, but this news should pretty much put Philly out of the running as they need a bench piece -- not a starter. Plus, Kennard is still working on recovering from a knee injury, and likely won't return until after the All-Star break. The Sixers need help as soon as possible, and the last thing they need is another injury to deal with.

If the Sixers do remain in contact with the Pistons, it sounds like they will target either Langston Galloway or Derrick Rose. Galloway helps the Sixers' perimeter shooting issue and is likely to cost less. Rose, on the other hand, gives the Sixers a solid backup point guard, who can consistently score off the bench. He may not be a reliable three-point shooter, but Rose has proven he can contribute to the scoreboard.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_